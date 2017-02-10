Amputate looters so that we can recognise them, Labour tells FG

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has advised the federal government to start amputating looters of public funds.

Ayuba Wabba, NLC President, made the recommendation on Thursday while addressing protesters at Unity Fountain, in Abuja, The Nation reports.

Wabba said Nigerians will be able to recognise those stealing public funds if “one of their hands” is cut off as a form of punishment.

“We must not allow a situation where few, because of their interest, will hold the system to ransom. We are demanding increase in electricity supply and they are saying add more tariff, we are demanding increase in minimum wage and they say they are going to be paying in percentage. We should not be tired.

“Why should somebody steal one billion naira and walk the street free. We are demanding that they should be named and shamed. We are also demanding that one of their hands be cut off so that when we see them, we will know that they are people that have stolen our money.

“So, let us not be tired. Not to pay salaries and pensions is criminal. Not to increase our wages in this condition is corruption and so, we must demand good governance and support the fight against corruption,” he said.

