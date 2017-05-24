Another 440 rifles uncovered in Lagos

The container intercepted by the Nigeria Customs Service on Tuesday at the Tin Can Island port, Lagos, was loaded with 440 arms and ammunition of various sizes and designs, the Nigeria Customs Service has said.

Monday Abue, Zonal Commander, Tin Can Island Command, said the container with registration number PONU 210024/1 was shipped from Turkey and routed through the Lagos port.

Speaking after the seizure on Tuesday, Mr. Abue said the consignment was declared as Plaster of Paris by the importer, adding that it was intercepted by the Customs based on intelligence report and that investigations were ongoing to uncover the shipper.

According to Mr. Abue, the intercepted 440 pieces of pump action rifles were manufactured in the United States of America and Italy.

“They are pump action rifles of various designs and also the single barrel device that you are familiar with.

“We have arrested one defendant but due to security reasons, we don’t want to make it public for now because such information could hamper investigations which are still ongoing,” he added.

A source had earlier informed PREMIUM TIMES that the container was impounded at the Ports & Cargo Terminal, inside the Tin Can Island port.

