Another national blackout looms as explosion hits Escravos pipeline again

Another explosion has rocked the Escravos-to-Lagos (ELP) located in Nigeria’s Niger Delta region, barely four days after repairs, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation said on Thursday.

The previous explosion plunged Nigeria into nationwide darkness at Christmas.

If the ELP is shut for a long period, it may disrupt oil production as companies may find it difficult to evacuate gas produced along with oil.

The latest incident came from a ruptured section of the facility along Egbokodo-Omadino in Warri south LGA in Delta state.

This has, however, triggered concerns among oil industry officials that the country may be priming for renewed attacks on oil installations in the region.

“Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Group Managing Director, Dr. Maikanti Baru, has directed that repair works should be executed immediately on the Escarvos to Lagos Pipeline,” NNPC spokesman Ndu Ughamadu said.

Ughamadu added that while the NNPC aims at quickly restoring gas supplies through the ELP, gas supply from other sources like Oben, Oredo, Sapele, Ughelli and Utorogu would be stepped up to augment any shortfalls in supply to power plants.

