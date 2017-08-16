Anti-Buhari protest: Charly Boy attacked in Abuja market

The anti-Buhari protesters led by Charles Oputa, the entertainer better known as Charly Boy, have been attacked at the popular Wuse market in Abuja.

Some youth attacked them when they moved to the market in the course of their protest on Tuesday morning.

Deji Adeyanju, one of the leaders of the group, confirmed the development.

The protesters had started a campaign on Monday last week, demanding that the president – who is away in the UK on a medical vacation – resumes or resigns.

Deji said the attack was masterminded by a “regular face” among pro-Buhari protesters – a group involved in solidarity protest in support for President Muhammadu Buhari.

“We just went to Wuse market for mobilisation against 100 days event tomorrow & a regular face at Unity Fountain brought thugs to attack us,” Deji wrote on Twitter.

“Charly Boy’s car was damaged by the thugs. This is a senseless government. #ResumeOrResign”

A witness told TheCable that some traders at the market were the ones who prevented the anti-Buhari group from meeting there.

“Some boys in this market were throwing stones at Charly Boy’s group,” the witness said.

“From their actions, it is clear that they are supporters of the president. The police came here but they could not handle the situation.”

Last week, the police cracked down on the anti-Buhari protesters at the Unity Fountain where they had gathered.

They said the crack down was because hoodlums infiltrated the protesters and wanted to cause public disorder.

The group, however, denied the allegations. They had also said they would not be deterred despite the crack down.

SOURCE: The Cable