Anti-government protesters storm Aso Rock

Anti-government protesters are currently at the entrance of the presidential villa in Abuja.

They had earlier converged on Unity Fountain, where they were addressed by security personnel.

Led by Aisha Yesufu, co-convener of Bring Back Our Girls movement, and Chidi Odikalu, former chairman of the Human Rights Commission, the protesters were prevented from gaining access into Aso Rock.

Despite that, they chanted anti-government songs, lamenting that “there is hardship in the land”.

Speaking at the entrance of the villa, Odinkalu said the current leaders have failed.



“Our leaders have failed us. They are not keeping their election promises. Enough is enough!”

“We are asking the government to fix energy, fight corruption. Those are our demands.”

The pro-government group under the aegis of the Buhari Volunteer Network also joined their opponents.

Security agents ensured that there was no confrontation between both groups

Source: Thecable