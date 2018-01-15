Anti-grazing law: Lalong apologises to Ortom, says Benue and Plateau are one

Simon Lalong, Plateau state governor, has apologised to Samuel Ortom, his Benue counterpart, over his comment on the anti-grazing law.

He made the apology over the weekend, saying he realises that his comment “was really misconceived and misinterpreted”.

Lalong had claimed that he warned Ortom of the consequences of passing the law without alternatives but Ortom disputed the claim, saying it never happened.

Clearing the air on the matter, Lalong said: “Let me use this opportunity to extend my deepest sympathies and extend our condolences to the people of Benue State over this great loss.

“I must say that I humbly apologise for my comments because I have seen that it was really misconceived and misinterpreted.

“That generated a lot of social media writeup here and there about the issue. I apologise for that because neither the argument for or against helps the matter because it involves lives.

“I have great respect for the sanctity of human lives and the unity of the Middle Belt. I would not say Plateau is fighting Benue State at all.

“We are brothers and sisters. Benue was created out of Plateau. Nasarawa was created out of Plateau. We still remain brothers and sisters.

“So I extend my prayers to all of them and I pray that God Almighty will give them the fortitude to bear the loss and grant the souls of the departed eternal rest.”

