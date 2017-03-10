APC: Buhari back with new vigour to fix Nigeria’s problems

The All Progressives Congress (APC) says President Muhammadu Buhari will address Nigeria’s challenges with a new vigour after his return from London, United Kingdom where he spent 50 days on medical vacation.

President Buhari arrived the Kaduna Airforce Base by 7.47 am this morning and was immediately flown by helicopter to Abuja where he expressed gratitude to Nigerians for their prayers and well wishes. He also asked his deputy, Prof Yemi Osinbajo who had acted as president in his absence to continue while rested fully.

The APC in the statement issued on its behalf by its spokesman, Bolaji Abdullahi, said President Buhari was poised after his rest to deliver on the promises he made to Nigerians in the run up to the 2015 presidential election.

“The party believes that President Buhari is now well rested and has returned with new vigour and optimism to fix the challenges facing our people and fulfil the promises our party made to Nigerians during the 2015 elections,” the statement by Abdullahi read.

“We thank the president for following due process and properly handing over to his deputy, vice-president Yemi Osinbajo and thereby saving the country the needless controversies and crises that we experienced in the past.

“The Party also commend the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo for competently holding fort on behalf of Mr. President and for his loyalty and commitment to the change agenda of our party.

“We thank Nigerians and all men and women of goodwill who have been praying for the health and safe return of the President and note that the government is fully committed to the Party’s manifesto of Change, couched on true transformation in every area of national life.”