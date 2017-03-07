APC celebrates Osinbajo at 60

Nigeria’s ruling party, the All progressives Congress (APC), has felicitated with Acting President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo on his 60th birthday.

Prof Osinbajo turns 60 on Wednesday, March 8, 2017.

A statement signed by Bolaji Abdullahi, the party’s National Publicity Secretary, wished the Acting President a birthday “filled with God’s blessings and grace as he turns 60 on Wednesday”.

The party noted that Prof. Osinbajo has demonstrated a high level of loyalty and commitment to the ‘change agenda’ of President Muhammadu Buhari and the Party. It said the Acting President’s wisdom, vigour and innovativeness have been essential to the numerous achievements recorded by the Buhari administration.

“At 60, Professor Osinbajo has recorded several landmark achievements as a man of God and a man of the law. These accomplishments have no doubt shown through as he holds forte for our dear president. He has visited crisis-prone areas, stabilised the economy and promoted good governance. We commend and congratulate President Buhari for the vision and wisdom of choosing Professor Osinbajo as his running mate; only the deep calls to the deep. We pray that God continue to bless him with good health, wisdom and many more years in the service of God and country,” the statement said.