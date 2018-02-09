APC chairman escapes mob attack

The chairman of the All Progressives Congress in Katsina, Shittu Shittu, escaped a mob attack on Thursday.

Mr. Shittu was rescued by security operatives from the mob who attacked him after some people decamped to the party, the News Agency of Nigeria reports.

The mob, believed to be supporters of a politician who defected to the party on Thursday, were said to be angry at the chairman’s remarks at the occasion.

Bature Masari and hundreds of his supporters earlier decamped to the APC from the opposition PDP.

In his speech at the occasion held at the Government House, Katsina, Mr. Shittu expressed doubt about the genuineness of the defectors.

“I did not know Masari very well; I knew you campaigned against us when we were in the struggle in 2015. I hope you have not come here to deceive us and then go away,” he said.

Earlier Mr. Masari, a former Director-General, Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency, SMEDAN, and hundreds of his supporters defected to the All Progressives Congress, APC.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Mr. Masari, a nephew to Governor Aminu Masari, served as campaign Director-General of the PDP gubernatorial candidate, Musa Nashuni, in the 2015 election.

Mr. Masari and hundreds of his supporters were received by Katsina State Governor, Aminu Masari at the Government House Katsina on Thursday.

Speaking while receiving the defectors, Governor Masari said that he would remain a father to people of the state irrespective of their political affiliation or religious differences.

He said the defection of his nephew and his supporters was a victory to APC in the state and urged them to ensure the victory of the party in 2019.

In his remarks, Mr. Masari said that they decided to join APC because of the quality leadership being offered by the governor.

He assured that they were ready to build the party and ensure its victory in 2019 general elections.

SOURCE: Premium Times