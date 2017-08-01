APC chieftain calls for disciplinary action on Igbokwe, Lagos APC spokesman

Trouble appears to be brewing for Joe Igbokwe, spokesman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos as party chieftain in Abuja has called on the party to sanction him if he fails to retract a statement considered offensive to the party hierarchy.

Adaji Usman, Publicity Secretary of the APC in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja in a statement issued on Monday, described as absurd and without basis, Igbokwe’s comments, which held that the statement by Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, national spokesman of the APC, that the purported suspension of Muiz Banire, National Legal Adviser of the APC, was invalid, was without effect because Abdullahi was not elected.

“This allegation by Igbokwe is absurd and without basis, as Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi was validly elected in line with provisions of our Party’s constitution on filling vacancies in the NWC.

“As the spokesperson of the APC in the FCT, which is in the North-Central zone, I participated fully in the North-Central Convention through which Mallam Abdullahi was elected as the substantive National Publicity Secretary of the APC. The election had delegates and key stakeholders from the zone, including four state governors, and was supervised by relevant bodies saddled with such responsibilities, including the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC),” Usman said in his statement.

Usman said Igbokwe had stepped beyond his bounds by issuing “such a reckless statement attacking a highly-placed and reputable national officer of our party”. He called on the Lagos APC spokesman to retract the statement or face disciplinary action from the Party.

“It is surprising that Igbokwe who attended a workshop in Abuja organized by Mallam Abdullahi in his capacity as the National Publicity Secretary will turn around to cast aspersion on Abdullahi. If he had doubts about Abdullahi’s position in the Party, on what basis then did he attend the conference in Abuja?

“Even sadder is the fact that it was the same Abdullahi who stopped the moves by some state publicity secretaries to remove Igbokwe as chairman of the forum of state publicity secretaries of the APC,” Usman noted.

He said Igbokwe’s penchant for insulting party leaders must stop noting that as spokespersons for the party in the states, they are required to exhibit temperance, moderation and decorous use of language. He said it was unfortunate that these qualities are lacking in Igbokwe.