APC commends Police over protests

The All Progressives Congress (APC) commends the exemplary conduct and professionalism displayed by security and allied agencies, particularly the Nigeria Police Force, during Monday’s protest marches by members of some civil society groups and celebrities for and against the government.

As we stated earlier, the freedom to protest peacefully is a democratic right and the APC will continue to defend the rights of Nigerians to express their democratic rights no matter how they choose to within the ambits of the law.

As we continue to consolidate our democracy, the APC urges our security agencies to continue to adhere to the highest standards of professionalism at all times even as they continue to discharge their constitutional duties of protecting the lives and properties of citizens.

APC also appeals to Nigerians to continue to support the Buhari-led administration and remain steadfast in the face of the current economic challenges. The party also assures Nigerians that despite the current hardship, there will be light at the end of the tunnel as there can be no gains without pains.

We however assure Nigerians that the APC government will continue to roll out palliative measures to cushion the pangs of the recession even as government continue to work hard to reposition the economy.