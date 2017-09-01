APC committed to a united Nigeria – Oyegun

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has said that the strength of Nigeria is in its diversity, hence the party’s interest to support and remain steadfast to the cause of a united Nigeria.

APC National Chairman Chief John Oyegun said this in his Eid-el-Kabir message to Nigerians, Thursday in Abuja, even as the party felicitated with Muslim faithful in the country on the occasion of Eid-el-Kabir, the second of two Muslim holidays celebrated worldwide each year.

Oyegun said: “As a Party, we believe it is in our collective interest to support and remain steadfast to the cause of a united Nigeria as our strength remains in our diversity.

“As we gather around family and friends to celebrate Eid-el-Kabir, we should be reminded of the significance of the holy festival which is to celebrate the love and grace of Almighty Allah to mankind through sacrifice, devotion and faith. Irrespective of our ethnic and religious affiliations, we urge Nigerians to use the opportunity of the holy celebration to rededicate themselves to selfless sacrifices for the benefit of our neighbours and indeed the progress of country.

“In our national life, we urge citizens to eschew all forms of violence, live in peaceful coexistence and be our brother’s keeper. Recently, the nation has witnessed some agitations with the potential of undermining the unity and our relationship across religious and ethnic divides.”

The party, however, called on Muslim faithful and indeed all Nigerians to pray for well-being of the country and the good health of President Muhammadu Buhari.