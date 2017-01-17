APC condemns Maiduguri bomb blasts

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has commiserated with families of the victims of the bomb blasts, which occurred in Maiduguri on Monday, leading to the death of Professor of Veterinary Medicine, Aliyu Mani and four others.

The party, which viewed the blasts as acts of cowardice on the part of the Boko Haram, noted that it confirmed the group’s desperation to remain in the national consciousness, having lost its former stronghold to the Nigerian Army.

“Even as we mourn with fellow citizens who have fallen victims to the terrorists, we are consoled by the knowledge that Boko Haram’s days are numbered and these indeed are its dying days.

“We once again salute our gallant men in uniform for their heroic efforts and their invaluable sacrifice to our nation. We commend President Muhammadu Buhari for keeping the promise that our party made to Nigerians that we would end the insurgency and restore peace to the northeast of Nigeria,” the party said in a statement.

It assured Nigerians that with their support and prayer, the isolated attacks by Boko Haram insurgents would soon be consigned to the past.