APC condoles with victims of IDP camp accidental bombing

The All Progressives Congress (APC) expresses deep regrets over Tuesday’s accidental bombing of an Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs)

camp in Rann, Borno State.

The party in a statement signed by Bolaji Abdullahi, its National Publicity Secretary, regretted the incident and offered its “deep condolences to the families of IDPs and humanitarian aid workers affected by the unfortunate accident”.

The party also sympathised with the Borno State government. May the Almighty God grantthe souls of the dead eternal rest and the injured speedy and full recovery.

The statement noted that though Tuesday’s accident is regrettable, it said humanitarian aid agencies should not to be deterred in their noble and selfless mission of bringing succour to the IDPs in the Northeast.

It also urged the Nigerian military to remain focussed on its ongoing final mop up operation of Boko Haram terrorists in the North East so

that inhabitants of the insurgency-ravaged areas can quickly return safely to their normal and productive lives.