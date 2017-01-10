APC Congratulates Lawan on his emergence as Senate Leader

Nigeria’s ruling party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), has felicitated with Senator Ahmed Lawan on his emergence as Senate Majority Leader. Lawan was on Tuesday picked as replacement for Senator Ali Ndume who was removed by the APC Senate caucus in a surprise move Tuesday afternoon.

Congratulating Senator Lawan on his new position, the APC in a statement signed by Bolaji Abdullahi, its National Publicity Secretary, described the development as salutary noting that it was a positive step toward resolving the lingering crisis in the party.

“We welcome the development in the Senate, which led to the replacement of the former Senate Leader, Senator Ali Ndume with Senator Ahmed Lawan, both members of our great party, the All Progressive Congress (APC). We view this as concrete expression of faith by the APC Senate Caucus in our efforts to resolve the lingering issues that have trailed the election of Senate leadership. We believe this is a major step forward in our efforts to reunite the various interest groups in that Senate election, thereby presenting a common legislative front for our great party.

“We are particularly delighted that the consultations that were initiated towards the end of 2015 between the party caucuses in the national assembly and the party executives as well as other leading stakeholders of our party has yielded this results and the Senate has demonstrated its willingness to finally submit to the will of the party in this regard,” the statement said.

The party recalled that soon after the issue of election of the Senate occurred, the party leadership had resolved that Senator Lawan be compensated with the position of the Senate Leader. Sadly, it noted, that directive was not fully complied with at the time. The party said it was pleased to see this change effected, which represents a significant progress in its efforts to build a strong and united party.

“With this development therefore, we are confident that the issues arising from the elections in the Senate in 2015 have been put to rest,” the statement noted.

The party thanked Senator Ndume for his service and sacrifice to the party, which it said would not be forgotten. The party in wishing Senator Lawan well in his new office, hoped hope he will use his vast experience and knowledge to enhance legislative works to further the party’s agenda of change.

“We assure Nigerians that we will continue to work assiduously under the leadership and guidance of President Muhammadu Buhari to resolve any other pending issues that may have affected our party at different levels. However, with this latest development, APC has demonstrated its resilience and capacity to resolve its internal differences in order to realise the true change and transformation that we promised Nigerians,” statement noted.