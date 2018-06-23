APC Convention: We’ve been blocked from venue, Marafa-led faction alleges

A faction of the All Progressives Congress in Zamfara State led by Senator Kabiru Marafa has alleged that it had been prevented from gaining entrance into the Eagle Square, Abuja, venue of the National Convention of the party.

The Publicity Secretary of the faction, Muhammad Bakyasuwa, who addressed journalists after Marafa’s loyalists were blocked by security operatives, said the faction which has Mr. Surajo Garba Mai Katako Gusau as the State Chairman is the authentic chairman and not the one loyal to Govenor Abdulaziz Yari.

“As you can see, we are the majority but the security operatives stopped us from entering into the venue of the convention. Right now, we don’t know where our chairman is. We will take appropriate action to seek redress. We were dully and legitimately elected executive of the APC in Zamfara State. They stopped us because some of our supporters were wearing T-shirts with the photograph of our leader, Senator Kabir Garba Marafa,” he said.

Bakyasuwa urged the new national APC leadership that would emerge from the Congress to intervene in the intra-party crisis in Zamfara.

He said, “We are here in Abuja to express our happiness, support, and solidarity with our party over the national convention holding today to produce new national leaders for us. We are in Abuja to witness this convention as Zamfara State’s national convention delegates and supporters of Senator Kabir Garba Marafa for Governor of Zamfara State in 2019 and as supporters of President Muhammed Buhari for second term in 2019.

“We are here with all our delegates and over one thousand supporters but we have been denied entrance into the Eagle Square. So, we hereby appeal to our new national party leaders to be fair and recognize our faction as the legitimate APC leadership in Zamfara State.”