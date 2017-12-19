APC, Fayose felicitate with Buhari on 75th birthday

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has congratulated President Muhammadu Buhari on his 75th birthday.

The party in a statement issued on his behalf by Bolaji Abdullahi, its National Publicity Secretary, noted that the leadership of Buhari is building a new Nigeria for the progress, peace, unity and prosperity of everyone.

“We attest that under his leadership, the President Muhammadu Buhari administration is building a new Nigeria for our progress, peace, unity and prosperity; restoring our country to its deserved standing among the comity of progressive nations; fighting corruption and repairing our value system; diversifying our economic revenue base, creating jobs and economic opportunities for Nigerians; bringing succour to the insurgency-ravaged North-East; reforming the oil, defence, pensions, and other critical sectors and creating a world-class transport system, among others,” the statement said.

The party wished the President many more “happy, healthy and rewarding years of service to the nation and party”.

For his part, Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose wished the president good health as he attains 75 years.

“This is to congratulate Mr President as he clocks 75. I want to thank God for his life and pray for good health in the service of our nation and that he continues to age with grace. I wish him the best. He represents us all and we owe him prayers and cooperation where necessary, just as we also need to criticise him too where necessary,” he said.

Taking the usual jab at the President, Fayose said:

“We need somebody that is experienced and agile. He shouldn’t contest and the decision is his and his party, he said.

“I am not a fan of an old man and this is not personal and peculiar to President Buhari. We need an agile president come 2019.