APC govs meet Buhari again, back election of new party officers

Some state governors elected on the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress again met with President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday morning.

This time, they have resolved to support the President’s position that election of new party officials should hold at the expiration of the tenure of the current ones instead of extending their tenure.

Those who met the President on Wenesday included governors of Zamfara, Abdulazeez Yari; Plateau, Simon Lalong; Imo, Rochas Okorocha;Kano, Abdullahi Ganduje and Ogun, Ibikunle Amosun.

“We will abide by party constitution and hold world congress,” Yari told reporters at the end of the meeting.

Okorocha on his part said, “There is no crisis in the APC. We met with Mr. President to fine-tune issues. The convention committee will be set out.

“Let me correct the impression that those whose tenure has passed are free to contest. We are all one.”

“I’m submitting my report today. There is no crisis in our party,” Lalong who heads the party’s technical committee that was inaugurated on Tuesday said.

Details later…