APC guerillas hijacked the pro-Nigeria protest, democracy nose-diving says PDP

The Leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) under Senator Ahmed Makarfi, CON has condemned what it describes as the unnecessary interference of the All Progressives Congress’s hired thugs against citizens’ peaceful protest demanding good governance and improvement of Nigeria’s battered economy.

In a statement released on Tuesday and signed by Dayo Adeyeye, its National Publicity Secretary, the party said:

“The action of APC against Nigerians who were only airing their frustrations and expressing dissatisfaction on the current state of affairs in the Country was in bad taste and symptomatic of Nigeria descending into anarchy. For emphasis, freedom of speech, association and assembly are fundamental and constitutional rights of citizens of this Country and the Police or any other security agency have no right or power to stop or interfere with lawful and peaceful gathering under any pretext nor is it necessary for anybody or group to organize a simultaneous counter protest. We therefore commend the Police and other security agencies for ensuring that the Pro-Nigeria Protest took place peacefully especially in other states”.

The PDP said the idea of APC and its cohorts pushing hoodlums out in the guise of “I Stand With Buhari” to counter the “I Stand With Nigeria” Protest amounted to cheap politicking for selfish gains although it was only visible in Abuja where they could easily pay thugs to frustrate the event.

“It is ironic that the APC leaders and members that led series of protest and demonstration against the Government while they were in opposition has now turned around to prevent peaceful gathering, protest and free speech by Nigerian citizens against their government.

“We salute the courage of Nigerians who turned out in their numbers to demand for their rights in the face of intimidation and harassment by the APC and some security personnel. We wish to reiterate our agreement with their non-partisan, non-religious and non-cultural Protest Agenda and hereby further re-echo the demand for good governance and better living conditions for all Nigerians as promised by the APC.” the PDP said.