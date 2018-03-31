APC may die soon, says Melaye

Dino Melaye, senator representing Kogi west, says the “funeral trumpet” might be blown on the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Speaking with BBC Hausa on Friday, Melaye said he has to tell the truth because there are problems that need to be addressed within his party and the country.

The senator faulted the way Senate President Bukola Saraki and Isah Misau, senator representing Bauchi central, were taken to court by the federal government.

The lawmaker said he has to speak against injustice anywhere it is found.

“I’m not afraid of anyone. Let the truth be told. Everybody is sabotaging one another. Something should be done, otherwise, the funeral trumpet may be blown on APC,” Melaye said.

“Everybody is sabotaging one another. Something should be done, otherwise, the funeral trumpet may be blown on APC. I am not afraid to tell the truth on anybody, whether on Buhari, Saraki, or even my father. I have to speak against injustice. APC and PDP patronise the same market.”

He accused Yahaya Bello, governor of Kogi state, of being behind the bid to recall him from the senate.

“This is all a handiwork of Yahaya Bello, just because I advised him to pay salary arrears to Kogi state workers,” Melaye said.

“You are all aware how his government, despite receiving two trenches of Paris Club refund fund, failed to pay salary for several months.”