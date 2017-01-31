APC moves to cover corruption, asks Senator Shehu Sani to stop washing party’s dirty linen in public

The leadership of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) worried by the growing allegations of corrupt practices leveled against key members of the party and officials of the President Muhammadu Buhari administration, appears determined to cover up these alleged infractions

A pointer to this fact was a closed door meeting party chieftains held on Tuesday at the party’s headquarters with Shehu Sani, the Senator representing Kaduna Central Senatorial District.

Senator Sani, who chairs the Senate Committee on Monitoring of the Humanitarian Crisis in the North East, had been summoned to the party’s headquarters over the committee’s report, which indicted Babachir Lawal, Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) of corruption in the award of contracts by Presidential Initiative on the North East (PINE) committee chaired by him (the SGF).

At the meeting on Tuesday, the APC leadership worried by negative publicity the report had generated particularly the effect of the call by the Senate for President Buhari to fire the SGF, appealed to Senator Sani to desist from washing the party’s dirty linen in public.

“They said they don’t want us to wash our dirty linings in the public and I told them, that at the end of the day, even if you wash your dirty linings inside the room, you will still have to dry them outside.

“I made clarifications that they are not opposed to corruption investigations, but they are worried by the missiles I used which is causing a lot of discomfort. I told them I was only using literary expression to send my message. When I say deodorant or insecticide, it is a clear definition of the bipolar anti-corruption crusade that is going on in the country and I believe that there is the need for Nigerians to wake up to these realities,” Sani told journalists after the meeting presided over by the party’s national chairman, Chief John Oyegun.

The Senator said despite the party’s position on the matter, his committee Senate will go ahead with its work.

He said he responded to the party’s position by telling the party leaders that even such dirty linens, which they wanted kept away from view would still have to dried outside.

He said that as citizens, loyalty should be to our “conscience, our conviction and to our country.”

“We are investigating the massive misappropriation of funds for IDPs in the North East. Nobody can stop that.

“We are determined to do our work and have done an interim report and we are going to come out with the full detail after this break and nobody in the party has said he is opposed to it. But I think that their major concern was my grammar.”

The Senate had called for the sack investigation and prosecution of the SGF over alleged mismanagement of funds and contract awards by PINE under his supervision based a report by the Sani Committee on December 14, 2016.

The committee had accused the SGF of awarding contracts for the rehabilitation of the North East to a company in which he had interest, an allegation, the SGF dismissed as “balderdash” and absolute nonsense.

Pressed whether he was in support of the call for the sacking of the SGF, Senator Sani said that whatever decision the Senate took on the issue would be binding on him.

“Sacking the SGF is not about Shehu Sani, but about the resolution of the Senate and what they said is binding on me. If the Senate says he should go, I share in that position and if they say he should remain, I share in that position too,” he said.