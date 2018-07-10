APC now a minority party for placing more value on cows over humans – Frank

…Congratulates rAPC, PDP, others over coalition

Former Deputy National Publicity Secretary of All Progressives Congress (APC) Comrade Timi Frank, has said that one of the reasons he and many others left the ruling party was because of its value for cows at the expense of human lives.

Frank who was reacting to the signing of Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Reformed-All Progressives Congress (rAPC), Social Democratic Party (SDP), among other opposition political parties, declared that the ruling APC will soon become a party of one term in power.

In a statement signed on Tuesday in Abuja to congratulate the leadership of R-APC; Engr. Buba Galadima, Alhaji Kawu Baraje and all other political parties who made the coalition a success, especially the National Chairman of Action Peoples Party (APP) Comrade Ikenga Ugochinyere, Timi Frank said “the current status of the opposition body in the country has practically dislodged APC from majority to minority party.”

He also reminded Nigerians that the much talked about corruption fight by the current administration has turned out to be the worse for it.

“Majority of us has to leave APC because it is now a ruling party of cows. This is a party that so much value the lives of cows at the expense of human lives. From all indications APC is now in minority.

“They must be told that the party is no longer the biggest party because it has lost majority in the National Assembly and Nigerians are patiently waiting to celebrate its exit in 2019,” he said.

Frank who assured Nigerians that the latest merger won’t be like what the then nPDP entered into with APC before 2015 general elections, added that the leadership of the coalition will do everything possible to end killings and poverty in the land.The first step to rescue Nigerians from the hands of APC led administration.

“I believe that God is interested in the latest coalition to lead Nigerians out of the current quagmire the country finds herself. Therefore, after now Nigerians will celebrate the exit of APC government as a one term administration in Nigeria.”

While calling on all members of rAPC ,nPDP and others who are yet to make up their minds in joining the coalition especially at the National Assembly to do so immediately.Frank said it is a decision that no progressive-minded politician will ever regret.

The Bayelsa born politician said: “Everyone remaining in APC has to find his or her escape route now from the party of killings and hunger, and join the moving train before they are tagged enemies of Nigeria.