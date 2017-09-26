APC strikes back, labels Sagay ” the real rogue elephant”

Nigeria’s ruling party, the All Progressives Congress (APC) came out swinging on Monday, describing Prof Itse Sagay, chairman of the Presidential Advisory Committee on Anti-corruption (PACAC), as a rogue elephant.

The party reacting to an interview of Sagay, which appeared in the Sunday, September 24, 2017 edition of The Nation newspaper wherein the PACAC chairman described the leadership of the party as weak, unprincipled and Lilly-livered, noted that Sagay was an individual beholden to no one but his bloated ego, and someone “who only knows how to tear down and assault everyone and everything”.

The party in a statement signed on its behalf by Bolaji Abdullahi, its spokesman, took exception of Sagay’s description of its leadership as “rogue elephants and “an unprincipled group of people who encourage and accept rogues into the party and are in the process destroying the party.

“The Webster dictionary defines ‘rogue elephant’ as “one whose behaviour resembles that of a rogue elephant in being aberrant or independent.” Clearly if we have today, anyone in our government or, by extension, the party who feels accountable only to his own ego; who does not feel the need to bridle his tongue for the sake of anything that is higher than himself; who feels independent of everyone and every institution; that person is Professor Sagay,” the statement said.

The APC stated that Sagay’s statement that even though he would accept an order from President Buhari as his employer to bridle he tongue, he would not allow himself to be emasculated by anyone, smacked of undue arrogance.

“Framed in another way, what Sagay is saying here is that, no matter what is at stake, he would rather resign than obey the President if the President tries to restrain him. This is the quintessential rogue elephant behaviour,,” the statement said.

The APC noted that in Sagay’s arrogance, he has forgotten that it is impossible for him to call out the leadership of the party as “weak” and “unprincipled” without indicting the President, who is the leader of the party and has the fundamental responsibility to build the party.

“If Sagay had any iota of respect for the man who dug him back from inevitable oblivion and put him in a position in which he now feels superior to everyone, he would channel his opinions and advice to the President on how to make the party stronger and more principled. It appears however that Sagay does not have anything constructive to say about anything. He only knows how to tear down and assault everyone and everything.

“We want to remind Sagay and all other appointees of our government that the only reason they occupy their current position today is because the APC won the election. There is, therefore, a matter of honour to show decorum and respect for the party and its leadership. You cannot love the fruit and hate the tree that produced it,” the statement said.