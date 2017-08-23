APC “supporting” restructuring after failure of its change mantra-PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Tuesday described the ruling All Progressives Congress’ (APC) preoccupation with restructuring of Nigeria, as a subterfuge to distract Nigerians from its glaring failure to deliver on its change mantra.

The former ruling party, which took a dig at the APC in response to a statement by the ruling party’s spokesman, Bolaji Abduallahi that the PDP was using support for restructuring as a ploy to return to reckoning, restated its earlier statement that the APC as a party was not committed to the restructuring of Nigeria but was merely using it as a ploy to garner votes in the 2019 elections.

The PDP in a statement signed on its behalf by Chinwe Nnorom, head of its publicity division described the APC spokesman’s statement as another failed attempt by a party well known for mischief and manipulation of Nigerians.

“Nigerians will recall that in our statement, we were categorical that the leaders of the APC had denied promising restructuring at different times but suddenly jumped at it as “the Latest in a series of deceitful ploys designed and being implemented by the Party to hoodwink Nigerians ahead of the 2019 General Elections” – PDP. We were correct! Mr. Bolaji confirmed our hint of thier ploy on Paragraph 4 of his statement thus, “We understand that PDP needs desperately to return to reckoning; and realizing that restructuring is the new political currency in Nigeria, it is latching on…” Indeed, ‘restructuring’ is the APC’s “…new political currency in Nigeria,…” to further delude and buy the votes of unsuspecting Nigerians ahead of the 2019 General Elections given that its original “Change” mantra has failed woefully.

“We wish to emphasize that the APC’s response was another misadventure and inglorious efforts to further misinform Nigerians especially by just quoting a part of the sections of the PDP Constitution that was included in our statement – Preamble 2(b), which of course resonates with the PDP’s endeavor towards economic and socio-political growths; and he referred to it as our misunderstanding of the Word – Restructuring. Let Mr. Bolaji recall that we also quoted other sections such as Preamble 2(e) which states, “to devolve powers equitably between the Federal, State and Local Governments in the spirit of federalism”; and 7(2b) which states that, “The Party shall strive to promote federalism and an equitable revenue sharing formula” PDP Constitution (As Amended in 2012),” the statement said.

The PDP said the APC spokesman should be informed that it properly explained what restructuring means in Nigeria especially within the context of governance. He said sadly, the APC spokesman “after rolling around in his text, he came on the same page with us by quoting the APC Manifesto – Section 3(1) – on their so called restructuring thus, “We will devolve more revenues and powers…”.

“In the light of the above, we make bold to state that Mr. Bolaji is clever by half! It is therefore important at this point to state that personalities like Bolaji Abdullahi’s disrespect to organization’s norms and ideology contributed largely to the delayed restructuring of the country since 1999, when he and most of his APC leaders where at the driving seat of the then ruling Peoples Democratic Party. This character trait of lack of comprehension of ideas is equally being exhibited currently in the APC. After all, the party leaders bluntly denied promising Nigerians restructuring only to re-track when the euphoria on restructuring refused to wane.

“While we don’t want to further dignify the APC spokesman’s ignorance and lack of comprehension on the matter under review, we wish to however inform him and unsuspecting members of the public that the PDP constitution and manifesto have ample provisions for effective restructuring of Nigeria. So, the PDP believes in restructuring!,” the statement said.

The PDP said it was important to remind Abdullahi and his Party, the APC that all the provisions of the amended PDP Constitution of 2012 existed before the emergence of the in 2013. It added that the manifesto of the APC, which has a resemblance of ‘restructuring’ in it, was “coined” from the PDP’s Plans of Action and that because the APC did not quite understand what it copied from the PDP’s constitution and manifesto, it initially engaged in denial and later engaged in display of ignorance.

The PDP noted that not only is it interested in functional devolution and equitable distribution of powers between the Federal, States and Local Government levels in the Country but is equally working hard with all its elected representatives across the country to restructure Nigeria for the common good.

“Finally, let the APC know that Nigerians cannot be deceived again with their antics. A Party that cannot stand on its promises and accept responsibilities to deliver dividends of democracy to the people as it promised cannot be entrusted with the governance of this country in future,” the PDP stated.