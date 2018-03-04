APC wins all 18 chairmanship seats in Edo LGA elections

Edo State Independent Electoral Commission (EDSIEC) on Sunday released the results of the 18 Local Government Council Chairmanship of the Saturday council elections, with the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) winning all the seats in the contest that was boycotted by the Peoples Democratic Party.

The various Local Governments’ Returning Officers took their turns to announce results from their Local Government Areas to Professor Stanley Orobator, chairman of the commission, who proclaimed the exercise as free, fair and transparent.

He added that there was no reported case of violence across the state.

According to the results as announced by the EDSIEC, Mr. Victor Emuanhagbon of the APC was elected as the chairman of Esan South-East Local Government Council with 34, 765 votes. ADP got 120, NCP 52, LP 78.

At Esan North East, Augustine Okoibhole of the APC won the elections with 24,127 votes. ADP got 411, DA- – 30, GPN – 15.

Mr. Musa Yakubu of the APC was elected as the chairman of Etsako West Local Government Councils with 69,998 votes, while Mr Eric Osayande of the APC Polled a total of 68,296 votes to win the chairmanship seat of Ikpoba-Okha Local Government Council. ADP got 327, LP – 506, NCP – 256, SDP – 214.

Mr Waziri Idemudia of the APC was elected as chairman of Esan Central Local Government council with 28,387. ADP – 159, LP – 85, DA – 86.

Mr Patrick Aguinede of the APC and a former commissioner of Education in the state polled a total of 34,854 to become the elected chairman of Esan West Local Government Council and Mr Ogedengbe Odia was also elected chairman of Igueben Local Government on the platform of APC, having scored 25, 861 votes in the polls.

Mr Sylvester Okoro who was elected chairman of Orhionmwon Local Government Council won the elections with 47,442 votes under APC. ADP scored 329, LP – 297, NCP – 107, PPA – 59.

Mr John Akhigbe of the APC and former chief Protocol, Government House under Governor Adams Oshiomhole was also elected as the chairman of Etsako Central with 22,235 votes and Mr. Evbareke Osunde who also swept Oredo LGA with 53,381 votes clichéd the chairmanship of the Urban Council of the state.

At Etsako East, Mr Aremiyau Momoh of the APC won the chairman with 32,906 to become the elected chairman of Etsako East local government. ADP – 372, LP – 15.

Other results also announced by EDSIEC chairman are, Oteh Omoru, APC , 42,471 votes to be elected the chairman of Akoko-Edo. ADP scored only 23, SDP 17 while in Ovia South West, Destiny Enabulele APC polled 56,664 votes to win the chairmanship seat, ADP got 360 votes, NCP – 9, PPA – 5, PDP – 1.

At Ovia North East, Ogbemudia Osaze of the APC scored 41,303 votes. ADP got 256, DA – 83, LP – 167, PDC – 33, PDP – 3, PPA – 26, SDP – 15, NCP – 60, GPN – 46, with Napoleon Agbama of the APC winning the chairmanship seat of Uhunwode LG after polling a total vote of 32,292 to beat ADP man who got 83 votes; DA – 52, LP – 55, NCP – 45, PPA – 12, SDP – 8.

Owan East elected Andrew Osigwe, who got 34,579 votes with Eghe Ogbemudia, daughter of the two time governor of the defunct Midwest/Bendel State, Dr Samuel Ogbemudia getting the chairmanship of Egor Local Government with 15,348 votes under APC, while Frank Ilaboya easily trounced all other contenders for the chairmanship of Owan West with 28,406 votes, ADP got 252, AD – 100, LP – 50, SDP – 56.

Prof. Orobator however announced that certificate of return would be given to all those who have been duly declared winners of their various Local Government Council at 3pm on Monday.

SOURCE: Daily Independent