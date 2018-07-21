Aregbesola’s chief of staff coasting to victory in APC primary

With 50,451 votes in 12 local government areas, Adegboyega Oyetola, chief of staff of Rauf Aregbesola, incumbent governor of Osun state, is inching close to securing the ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the September 22 governorship poll.

The results of the exercise are being collated at the party’s secretariat in Osogbo, the state capital.

Oyetola is leading Najeem Salam, speaker of the Osun state house of assembly, who is his closest rival with a margin of 37,587.

Salam has polled 12,864 votes so far while Yusuf Lasun, deputy speaker of the house of representatives, comes a distant third with 8,343 votes.

The collation is ongoing.

More to follow…