Arik resumes operations after ‘resolving’ dispute with workers

The management of Arik Air says it has resumed operations after an unexpected industrial action by its workers left passengers stranded in various airports across the country.

In a statement signed by Adebanji Ola, head of corporate communications, the airline apologised for the disruptions.

“The cabin crew members of our flight operations team earlier this morning embarked on a work-to-rule action which led to the disruption of some of our flights out of Lagos,” the statement read.

“The dispute has been resolved amicably and our operations are now back to normal with flights leaving for their destinations with minimum delays.

“We assure our customers, especially those traveling during this festive season that we will do our best to ensure they get to their destinations safely.

“We sincerely apologize for the disruption in our operations. We see this unfortunate event as a temporary setback to the new Arik brand we have built in the last 10 months.

“Please be assured that measures have been put in place to ensure a hitch free operations during the remaining period of the yuletide.”

An official of the airline had told NAN that the crew members were demanding allowances that hitherto applied when Arik Air operated long haul routes like New York, London and Johannesburg.

SOURCE: The Cable