Aso Rock rat invasion: God is using rats to tell you its time to leave, Fani-Kayode tells Buhari

Former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode, on Wednesday stated the invasion of president Buhari’s office by rats is God’s way to the president to resign from office.

President Buhari returned to Nigeria on August 19 after 104 days in London, United Kingdom for medical treatment. Rather than resume work in his office on Monday he opted to work from home after the Presidency released a statement that he would be working from home for three months to enable destruction of furniture and other equipment destroyed by rats in his office, to be fixed.

But Fani-Kayode in a tweet on Wednesday said the invasion of the President’s office was God’s way of telling President Buhari it was time for him to resign the same way he used a donkey to speak to Balam in the bible.

“Many years ago the Lord used a donkey to speak to the biblical Balam. Today He has used a rat to speak to @MBuhari. Praise God! @MBuhari got the message: yesterday he fled from his rat-infested office and today he has cancelled the weekly FEC meeting. Baba resign,” Fani-Kayode tweeted.

