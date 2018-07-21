Aspirants withdraw from Osun APC primary

The Senator representing Osun East , Senator Babajide Omoworare, and the Secretary to Osun State Government, Alhaji Moshood Adeoti, have withdrawn from the governorship primary election of the All Progressives Congress holding in the state today.

Adeoti’s announced his withdrawal from the exercise in a statement made available to our correspondent by the Director of Media and Publicity, Moshood Adeoti Campaign Organization, Mr. Kayode Agbaje.

Omoworare’s decision not to participate in the exercise was contained in a statement by his Director of Communications, Mr. Tunde Dairo.

The decision from the two politicians came as members of the party are currently voting to elect the governorship candidate of the APC for the September 22 election.

Adeoti’s statement read, “A prominent governorship aspirant of the All Progressives Congress in the State of Osun, Alhaji Moshood Olalekan Adeoti has formally withdrawn his participation from today’s governorship primaries of the party.

“Alhaji Adeoti’s decision to withdraw from the race is hinged on his resolve to abide by a resolution of the Osun West Senatorial District wing of the party dissociating itself from the exercise.

“His withdrawal is based on not adding credibility to a skewed and jaundiced process already designed to favour an anointed aspirant.

“Alhaji Adeoti however informed his teeming supporters that he is still very much in the race to contest and win the governorship election come September 22, 2018.”

Omoworare’s statement read, “In view of obvious political realities which are beyond our control, Senator Babajide Omoworare will not present his Ward Agents, mobilise his supporters or deploy resources for the APC Governorship Primary election of July 20th, 2018.

“This development is with the ultimate view of ensuring party cohesion and for All Progressives Congress to secure victory at the September 22nd governorship election in the state.”