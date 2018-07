Former Vice President, Abubakar Atiku, on Thursday, welcomed Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom to the Peoples Democratic Party, after his defection from the ruling party, All Progressives Congress.

On his Twitter handle, Atiku revealed that the PDP would better serve the interest of the people of Benue state; “My dear Governor Samuel Ortom welcome home to @OfficialPDPNig, a party that promotes equity, fairness and inclusiveness that will better serve the interest of the good people of Benue.”