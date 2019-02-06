Atiku’s endorsement, presidency will unite Nigeria, Frank warns INEC against rigging

The endorsement by the socio-cultural leaders and elders across the six geo-political zones is an indication that Alhaji Atiku Abubakar’s presidency will unite Nigeria if given opportunity, former Deputy National Publicity Secretary of All Progressives Congress (APC) Comrade Timi Frank, has said.

Frank said it is the first time in the history of Nigeria that both the Northern Elders’ Forum (NEF), Afenifere, Ohaneze Ndigbo, PANDEF and Middle Belt Forum will agree on a choice of presidential candidate during a general election.

In a statement Frank signed on Wednesday, to commend the leaders and prominent elders across the country, he said the nation is in dare need of a presidency that will unite it and give a sense of belonging to all and sundry and not just a part President Muhammadu Buhari has chosen to favour.

On Sunday, Nigeria’s major socio-cultural groups and other notable leaders across endorsed the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate against the incumbent President Muhammafu Buhari.

The group inlcude; Afenifere for the South-west led by Chief Ayo Adebanjo, the Middle Belt Forum for the North-central led by Dr Bitrus Pogu, the Ohaneaze Ndigbo for the South-east led by Chief Nnia Nwodo, Northern Elders Forum (NEF) for the North, led by Prof. Anglo Abdullahi and Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF) for the South-south led by Chief Edwin Clark.

While describing the step taken by the leaders as historic, Frank said it is now clear that Alhaji Atiku presidential candidacy is a Nigeria project, adding that even before the election, it is clear the candidate of PDP will emerge victorious.

“Atiku has won this election. It is clear today that all the ethnic group in the country have resolved to vote for the candidate of the PDP based on his antecedent of uniting the country.

“Our leaders and elders have taken a right position. They know what the younger ones doesn’t know about the Buhari’s presidency, because another four years of APC administration (God forbid) will lead to more economic hardship, more killings and more pronounced divisions at all levels.

“So, I join our elders to call on all Nigerians to key into the wisdom of our ethnic leaders by massively voting for Atiku Abubakar as the next president of Nigeria for economic growth, job creation and unity of the country.”

Frank, however warned the leadership of Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to see the handwriting on the wall, saying Nigerians will resist anything country.

The political activist revealed that some supporters of President Buhari were boasting that the INEC chairman has assured them that even if Atiku wins he will not declare him.

“I want to use this medium to caution the INEC leadership not to test the resolve of Nigerians because any attempt not to declare Atiku as the next President will be massively resisted,” Frank stated.