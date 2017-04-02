Attacks on Nigerian students shock India

India’s Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj has promised an “impartial” inquiry into attacks on Nigerian students living in Noida, near Delhi.
The attacks were prompted by the death of a local teenager due to a drug overdose. His parents blame Nigerian students for giving him the drugs.
Five Nigerian students were attacked on Monday by crowds, while another was beaten by a mob inside a shopping mall.
Police say five people have been arrested over the attacks.
Ms Swaraj said she had spoken to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, and he had assured her of a “fair and impartial investigation into this unfortunate incident”.
The attack on the student inside a popular shopping mall in Noida was recorded on mobile phone cameras by other shoppers and widely circulated on social media.
The victim told Indian reporters he had been beaten with rods, bricks and knives. He said that no one had helped or even called the police.
The reactions have been mostly those of shame and outrage.
Alkahba Solomon, a student in Noida, told the BBC that the situation was not “favourable for Nigerian students”.
“Everybody is indoors. But the problem we are having right now is some of the landlords are telling African students to vacate from their house.
These are the problems,” he said.
Meanwhile, the Association of African Students of India, has asked African students in Noida to stay at home and not attend classes on Tuesday.
There was a spate of attacks on African nationals living in India last year, including one in which a Congolese man was beaten to death in Delhi.
SOURCE: BBC
I read with dismay these reports that mobs of Indians are viciously attacking African students over a false report of a drug overdose death of an Indian citizen. Any extrajudicial violence is morally wrong, and especially where it is indiscriminately done. I’m not sure how Indians aren’t ashamed of such lawless acts. They reinforce a negative image in America of India that includes gang rapes of its own people and foreigners, such as the many tourists who have been sexually assaulted. The assaults on African students can only portend retaliatory attacks on Indian emigres in those students’ homelands. Bringing harm to Indians abroad, as well as harming innocents at home is irresponsible and in a very real sense treasonous to the ideal of a civilized, free, and progressive India. Indians must collectively act to stop the madness. Stop the evil India. Support the ideal of a better India.