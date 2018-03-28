AVIATION: FG SET TO UNVEIL PROJECT TRASANCTION ADVISERS AT 4TH STAKEHOLDERS MEETING

The Federal government in pursuance of its resolve to carry along all critical players in the aviation industry in the formulation and execution of its programmes will this week unveil Transaction Advisers recently appointed for some major projects in the sector.

Towards this end, an Aviation Stakeholders Forum has been scheduled for Thursday March 29th 2018 in Abuja to be presided over by the Minister of State for Aviation Senator Hadi Sirika.

In a statement Wednesday by Deputy Director, Press and Public Relations, Mr. James Odaudu, the ministry said among the major projects in the sector for which the Transaction Advisers will be unveiled are; the Establishment of a National Carrier, Establishment of a Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) facility, Concession of the four International Airports, Agro-allied and Cargo Terminals, Development of Aerotropolis (Airport Cities) and Establishment of an Aviation Leasing Company.

The Forum which will be the 4th in the series since Senator Hadi Sirika became the Aviation Minister, will also be an opportunity for him to update stakeholders on other developments within the sector while receiving inputs from them on the way forward.