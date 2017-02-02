The Federal government has inaugurated the Security Sub –
Committee on the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja on
Thursday.
The Minister of State, Aviation Sen. Hadi Sirika said the functions of
the sub-committee is to provide security at the Abuja and Kaduna
Airports, including Road, Air and Rail Transportation; monitor traffic
movements from Abuja to Kaduna Airport; provide security to
passengers and cargo between Abuja – Kaduna Airport, and any other
security issues deemed necessary.
The members which are drawn from various security agencies in the
country include Nigerian Police Force as Chairman while Department of
Air Transport Management is the Secretary. Others are Director, Safety
and Technical Policy – Vice Chairman, Office of the National Security
Adviser, Department of State Security Services, Nigeria Air Force,
Nigeria Army,
Nigeria Security & Civil Defense Corps, Nigeria Customs Service,
Nigeria Immigration Service, FAAN Aviation Security, Federal Road
Safety Corps as members.
The Minister who acknowledged that there has been so much
discussion in the media concerning security urged the Sub –
Committee to be proactive in dealing with any security challenges and
enhance security activities so as to ensure the safety of lives and
property of passengers and other citizens during the period of closure.
In his inaugural speech, the Chairman of the Sub Committee, AIG Alkali
Usman Baba told the Minister that the NPF, FRSC and NSCDC have
stepped up operations on the Abuja – Kaduna road. He promised that
they will live up to expectation.
Aviation Minister inaugurates security sub-committee on Abuja airport closure
The Federal government has inaugurated the Security Sub –