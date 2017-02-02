Aviation Minister inaugurates security sub-committee on Abuja airport closure

The Federal government has inaugurated the Security Sub –

Committee on the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja on

Thursday.

The Minister of State, Aviation Sen. Hadi Sirika said the functions of

the sub-committee is to provide security at the Abuja and Kaduna

Airports, including Road, Air and Rail Transportation; monitor traffic

movements from Abuja to Kaduna Airport; provide security to

passengers and cargo between Abuja – Kaduna Airport, and any other

security issues deemed necessary.

The members which are drawn from various security agencies in the

country include Nigerian Police Force as Chairman while Department of

Air Transport Management is the Secretary. Others are Director, Safety

and Technical Policy – Vice Chairman, Office of the National Security

Adviser, Department of State Security Services, Nigeria Air Force,

Nigeria Army,

Nigeria Security & Civil Defense Corps, Nigeria Customs Service,

Nigeria Immigration Service, FAAN Aviation Security, Federal Road

Safety Corps as members.

The Minister who acknowledged that there has been so much

discussion in the media concerning security urged the Sub –

Committee to be proactive in dealing with any security challenges and

enhance security activities so as to ensure the safety of lives and

property of passengers and other citizens during the period of closure.

In his inaugural speech, the Chairman of the Sub Committee, AIG Alkali

Usman Baba told the Minister that the NPF, FRSC and NSCDC have

stepped up operations on the Abuja – Kaduna road. He promised that

they will live up to expectation.