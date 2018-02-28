Awards: Rivers People Proud Of Wike- Nwanosike

The Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Rivers State, Engineer Samuel Nwanosike has said that Rivers people were proud of the Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike’s exceptional performance in all sectors of the state’s economy.

Nwanosike stated this at the sidelines of the award ceremony of The Sun Governor of the Year 2017 Award bestowed on Governor Nyesom Wike by The Sun Newspapers, in Lagos, last Saturday.

In an interview monitored in Port Harcourt, the former caretaker committee chairman of Ikwerre Local Government Area declared that Wike has made Rivers State proud with his landmark achievements, which earned him numerous awards by corporate entities.

He recalled that since assumption of office as governor of Rivers State, Wike has garnered virtually all awards by reputable national media organisations in Nigeria as well as many international development agencies in far-away continents.

According to him, “Wike came at a time when nobody, especially the opposition, gave him the chance to succeed but Rivers people kept hope on him and what he can do”.

The state PDP image maker said that the governor never disappointed Rivers people but performed even beyond their expectations.

The PDP spokesperson insisted that given the governor’s exceptional performance in all areas, he may still win more laurels if considered on the basis of merit and performance in the delivery of pro-people projects in the coming years.

Nwanosike said the people of Rivers State will continue to give the governor the needed support to ensure he delivers the dividends of democracy to the people, and also ensure his re-election come 2019, if the governor presents himself again.