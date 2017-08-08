Awards up for grabs as Cowbell Football Academy summer camp nears end

The Cowbell Football Academy summer football camp, which opened on July 24, is inching toward a close.

In the last three weeks, youngsters of different backgrounds have been taken through basic football rules, skills and tactics by a team of dedicated in-house coaches and guest trainers comprising former Nigerian international including former Green Eagles( now Super Eagles) captain, Segun Odegbami, Henry Nwosu, Franklin Howard, Mutiu Adepoju and Jonathan Akpoborie.

The youngsters, buoyed up by the presence and tutelage of these former internationals, have responded positively by showing off latent talent, which many of them say they hope to deploy for the service of Nigeria’s many national teams in future.

As a way of encouraging the young and aspiring footballers, Alexander Goma, a football enthusiast and Managing Director of PZ Cussons Nigeria has instituted awards to be handed exceptional youngsters at the academy. This would not be the first time Goma would be dishing out awards to participants at the camp. Since the first edition of the football summer camp, Goma whose passion for football is boundless, has been handing awards to youngsters at the summer football camp. This time however, the awards of a special quality as they have been instituted in the names of three late former Nigerian international, Muda Lawal, Rashidi Yekini and Stephen Keshi. He also instituted two other awards in addition to the ones in honour of the former internationals.

The full awards are as follows:

●Stephen Keshi Leadership Prize for outstanding Leadership qualities.

●Muda Lawal Prize for the most improved participant.

●Rector’s Prize for Consistency.

●Head Coach Prize for good behaviour.

Godwin Dudu-Orumen, Rector of the Cowbell Football Academy and a former member of the Technical Committee of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), in thanking Goma for his commitment to football excellence and the growth of the academy through the awards and moral support, called on lovers of football in Nigeria to rally to the development of the sport through intervention at the grassroots level.

“Support of men like Goma and Promasidor, sponsors of and financiers of the Cowbell Football Academy would be key in turning the fortunes of football around in Nigeria. Nigerian football needs a shot in the arm and a commitment to excellence at the grassroots, a determination to discover young and talented footballers at that level, will go a long way in putting Nigerian football at the very top in Africa and the globe,” Dudu-Orumen said.