Bakare: God told me not to serve in Buhari’s govt for the first two years

Tunde Bakare, pastor of the Latter Rain Assembly, says God instructed him not to serve in the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari in its first two years.

Bakare, who was Buhari’s running mate in the Congress for Progressive Change (CPC) during the 2011 presidential election, said many of his church members were mounting pressure on him to join the current administration, the Cable has reported.

Speaking to his church members in preparation for 2017, Bakare said it was best to follow God’s instruction in a bid to achieve peace.

He advised government officials “to come back to God”.

“Are you not glad you serve a God who can say come up here and I would show you the things that would happen in the hereafter?” Bakare asked.

“Here we are today, almost two years into this administration. Many of you were putting pressure on me. Even a retired inspector-general of police wrote to me, he said; ‘Pastor, if you have only served in this government, maybe it would not be like this’.

“And I said to him, ‘God said to me, don’t touch it for the first two years. Don’t go near it, just be praying for them and be watching, and be monitoring the things that are happening’.

“God knows where you should go, when you should go, so stop going aimlessly about. As many as are led by the spirit of God are the sons of God.”

Bakare added that he would address national issues during his state-of-the-nation address scheduled for Sunday.