Bauchi lawmaker, Tukur, dumps APC

A member of the Bauchi State House of Assembly representing Lere/Bula constituency, Aminu Tukur, on Wednesday renounced his membership of the ruling All Progressives Congress but did not announce his new party, saying he would disclose his new party later.

Speaking with journalists in an interview, the lawmaker who is aspiring for the Bauchi South senatorial seat in the upcoming bye-election in the state, explained that his decision to quit the party was as a result of the party’s failure to conduct primary election through a direct system that would allow all card-carrying members to vote as promised by the National Chairman of the APC, Adams Oshiomhole.

He said all the aspirants had completed preparation for the exercise but were summoned by 5pm for a meeting at the party’s secretariat where they were informed that the primary election, would be conducted by delegates who they didn’t know.

Tukur added that he would not join a party that would not be fair to him.

The Independent National Electoral Commission had directed all parties to present their candidates latest by July 25, 2018.

The PUNCH reported that four political parties – Peoples Democratic Party, Green Party of Nigeria, New Nigeria’s People’s Party and Social Democratic Party – had already conducted their primary elections and produced their candidates for the bye-election.