Bayelsa govt. to open five new model schools in September — Gov. Dickson

Gov. Seriake Dickson of Bayelsa said on Saturday that at least five new model schools built in the state would begin operation in September.

Mr. Dickson said the construction of the schools was part of the state government’s efforts at consolidating the progress already made in the state’s education sector.

A statement issued by the state government in Yenagoa quoted the governor as saying that students had been enrolled in the five schools.

He said the government had concluded plans to embark on a tour of all the boarding model schools in the state to determine the state of facilities on ground.

The governor applauded those schools that held holiday lessons for students – in particular the new Ijaw National Academy – and advised the students to take advantage of the opportunity provided by the government to further their education.

“I urge all the students to redouble their efforts and support the government; shun all forms of social vices, such as drug abuse and cultism.

“The reason for all these investments in the state education is because we want to go higher in every external examination.

“We are proud of the state’s success story so far, especially in its students’ WAEC performance,” he said.

Bayelsa ranked sixth best performing state in the 2017 West Africa Examination Council. (NAN)