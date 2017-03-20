BBN: Efe is the most popular contestant

Ejeba Michael Efe is the most popular contestant on the Big Brother Naija reality show, according to the voting polls.

The housemate was last week put up for eviction alongside Debie Rise, TBoss and TTT, who was eventually sent home on Sunday.

Based on the polls of the voting public, TTT secured the 11.8% votes, Debie-Rise had 21.78% while TBoss gathered 14.57% of the total votes.

Efe had 51.97% of the votes which is more than the total number of votes gathered by TTT TBoss and Debie-Rise.

No housemate nominated for eviction in the ongoing Big Brother Naija competition has ever gotten as many votes as Efe secured.

The aspiring artiste who hails from Delta state is loved by many fans of the show largely due to his street appeal and mastery of pidgin English.

Disqualified housemate, Kemen, had recently stated that Efe could possibly win the show “because he has the streets” on his side.

Efe was born and brought up in Jos, Plateau state, where he also completed his primary, secondary and university education.

He is a graduate of economics from the University of Jos.

The upcoming artiste moved to Lagos to pursue his music career.

After the eviction show of Sunday, Efe emerged the “ultimate” head of house after winning the balloon bursting challenge.

Bisola, another equally popular housemate, was inconsolable after TTT was evicted from the show.

The housemate wept for hours after his exit.

The pair was extremely close during his time in the house, and they appeared to have forged a bond in the past few weeks.

TTT told host of the show, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, that he felt something for Bisola but, however, noted that being involved with her was part of his strategy while in the house.

“It was not real”, he said.

At the end of the 78-day reality show, the last housemate standing will win N25 million and a brand new KIA Sorento car.

