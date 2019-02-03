‘The belts did a marvelous job’ — Osinbajo’s aide speaks on Kabba helicopter crash

Babafemi Ojudu, one of the aides of Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo, who was on board the helicopter that crashed in Kabba, Kogi state, on Saturday, has narrated how the seat belts helped during that difficult moment.

The aircraft which conveyed Osinbajo and his aides from Abuja to the north-central state crash-landed at a stadium in Kabba around 3pm on Saturday.

In a Facebook post, Ojudu said they were lucky that the aircraft did not burst into flames.

He said while no one panicked during the accident, the focus was majorly on the vice president’s safety.

He commended the security personnel who rescued them and narrated how Osinbajo looked out for them.

“To family, friends and associates thank you all for your concern and show of love and affection. I can’t thank you enough. It was a miracle we survived,” he wrote.

“The belts did a marvelous job and so were the security men on ground who quickly pulled us out of the wreckage not minding their own safety. We were also calm all through the ordeal. There was no panic of any kind.

“The immediate concern of all of us was the safety of our principal. We ensured he got out first. He too ensured we were all out before going into a vehicle. When we were all safely in the bus he insisted the assignment must go on and we drove to the palace of Obaro of Kabba.

“The Kabba people gave us a warm welcome and showered us with prayers. We thank them all. Above all God must be praised for providing us that umbrella of protection and prevented the helicopter from exploding in flames.”

