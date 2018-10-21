Biafra: Northern youth group threatens Atiku over alleged alliance with Fani-Kayode, Kanu

The Arewa Youth Integrity Forum (AYIF) has frowned at the ‘unholy romance’ between the Peoples Democratic Party’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar and former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode as well as leader of the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu.

The youth group vowed to stop Atiku because his alliance with the Fani-Kayode and the pro-Biafra group leader would destabilize Nigeria.

Recall that Kanu, who went missing since September following the invasion of his house by troops of the Operation Python Dance, was spotted in Jerusalem, Israel praying at the Wailing Wall.

Kanu is billed to address his supporters today.

Few minutes after his reappearance, Fani-Kayode, a chieftain of the PDP took to his Twitter handle to announce that he spoke with Kanu and he had agreed to work with the PDP to oust President Muhammadu Buhari in 2019.

Reacting to the development, Adamu Adamu, the National President of AYIF, said Atiku would lose support of northern youths if he failed to distance himself from the union.

Adamu wondered why Atiku, who is eyeing the nation’s number one seat could get the support of an outlawed orgnisation like IPOB or its leader who has been declared wanted by the Nigerian security operatives.

According to him, “AYIF has followed with concerns the reappearance of the wanted leader of the terrorist Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu and the invitation to anarchy by one of those standing trial for corruption, Femi Fani-Kayode (FFK), who disclosed that Kanu has agreed to work for the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the forthcoming elections.

“We find it odd that Fani-Kayod, who had alleged a military abduction and assassination of Nnamdi Kanu did not deem it proper to apologise to Nigerians for his lies but simply pretended as if he never made such outlandish claims and switched to talking political alliance.

“His lies about the “Hausa/Fulani imperialists” killing Kanu had placed the lives of persons of these ethnicities at risk while also pushing the entire country to the edge of a meltdown. His lack of remorse shows that it is something he will attempt again in no distant time.

“AYIF further reminds Nigerians that prior to jumping bail, Kanu, with his followers, had consistently referred to Nigeria as a zoo and the citizens as animals that do not deserve to live. His inflammatory provocations got to a point where Nigerians were angered to a point of issuing quit notices against each other along ethnic lines even as Kanu’s IPOB continued to call for the disintegration of the country.

“It, therefore, borders on insanity for the same Kanu to reappear today and be declaring to be part of the nation’s political process without first renouncing his separatist stance and demand for violence against Hausa/Fulani.

“The hatred of the two men against Hausa/Fulani remains evident from the comments of their followers on online platforms and there is no proof they have tried to call their radicalized followers to order.

“We recognize that Fani-Kayode and Kanu are running their personal battles against substance abuse but our empathy cannot extend to the willful choice to demonize other ethnic groups and call for violence against them. The alliance they are talking about is nothing but trying to create a publicly acceptable platform for their hate mongering. They have nothing good to offer Nigerians.

“Ordinarily, the alliance between the duo do not bother us in the least since the leading candidates in the race for presidency are from the north; but we find it repulsive that men who have not properly proven themselves as being free of mental illness are jostling to take leading role in how Nigerians decide.

“One of them is standing trial for treason and the other is on trial for capital corruption so they have the incentives to deliberately cause provocations that will destroy the country and ensure that Nigeria no longer exists as a country to conclude their trial.

“We, therefore, warn the PDP presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar that he risks losing the support of Arewa if he associates his campaign with Femi Fani-Kayode and Nnamdi Kanu, who have both repeatedly declared their disdain and hatred for Nigerians from the northern parts of the country.

“We find it abominable that Fani-Kayode who sees Arewa as a plague and Kanu that sees us as animals can today be attempting to hitch a ride on Atiku Abubakar’s PDP ticket when they still hold steadfastly to their genocidal views against Hausa/Fulani. If they successfully hitch the ride they seek then we will rather mobilize for the person the PDP is seeking to unseat.

“Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and the PDP must immediately formally distance themselves from FFK and Kanu failing which AYIF will be compelled to mobilize other Arewa youth groups to express their displeasure with the PDP. The dissociation from this duo include restricting them from making any statement whatsoever on behalf of Alhaji Abubakar or the PDP presidential campaign. We do not envisage that the party has anything to lose because four years ago when Fani-Kayode was serving as PDP Chief media strategist his only strategy was to alleged that the then candidate Muhammadu Buhari will die but not only did he win the election but has remained alive.”