Black soot: Rivers shuts Chinese construction company

The Rivers state government has shut CGC, a Chinese construction company, located on the Obirikwere-Airport Link Road in Port Harcourt.

Austin Tam-George, commissioner for information, disclosed this on Saturday.

Tam-George said the task force outfit on black soot closed the facility on Friday, after discovering that a plant there was contributing to the environmental hazard in the city.

Residents of Port Harcourt have been complaining about air pollution of late. The extent of the pollution is such that black soot was visible on the skin and clothes of people.

This prompted the state government to constitute a body to tackle the issue.

“The Asphalt plant (in GCC) was found to be producing thick black smog out of the furnace in the process of burning Asphalt, heavily polluting the air,” Tam-George said in a statement.

“The Asphalt plant was immediately shut down by the task force. All the directors of the company will be prosecuted according to the law.

“The public is therefore advised to cooperate with the Task Force, by providing useful information on the black soot.”

SOURCE: TheCable