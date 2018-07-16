Boko Haram: No insurgents flag in North east, SHAC says cyber terrorists frustrating IDPs return home

The Save Humanity Advocacy Centre, SHAC, has described the report in a section of the media alleging that some elements of the Boko Haram sect are active and currently hoisting their flags in some parts of north eastern region of Nigeria as fake, ridiculous and totally unacceptable in the face of efforts by stakeholders to relocate IDPs back to their abodes.

The group said the false alarm is an attempt at frustrating the ongoing efforts to relocate and rehabilitate the Internally Displaced Persons back to their homes.

SHAC said the information was not true as it remains a figment of the imagination of those merchants of death and profiteers of crisis who have vowed to see to the destabilisation of this country.

Lawrence Audu, Director of Communications, SHAC, at a press conference on Sunday and obtained by our reporter, said the false report was capable of putting the life of humanitarian workers in danger and thwarting efforts at relocating internally displaced persons back home.

The group therefore called on Nigerians and the international collaborators to disregard such heinous and unbridled stories being churned out by Boko Haram cyber thugs to discourage the Federal Government and the Nigerian people about seeing to the final end of Boko Haram in Nigeria .

He said, “For the records, the Nigerian Military has won the war and no Jupiter can reverse the successes achieved even if they are happy or not. Efforts are ongoing and credible humanitarian organisations have continued to work with the IDPs of which many have returned home.

“At this juncture, we call on all Nigerians to always verify the sources of their information before rebroadcasting because statistics show that fake news and rumours have been largely responsible for the escalation of crisis in most parts of the country.

“Nigerians must be aware that one major component of terror is information flow. Terrorists like ISIS, Boko Haram, Al Shabab and their collaborators create dreadful images to instill fear followed by hate which travels like wild fire. Since negative news apeals more to the human senses, they are shared without proper verification to it’s authenticity.

“Nigerians must desist from such acts since it helps the author achieve their aims very cheaply while those sharing achieve nothing but a society divided against itself along ethnic and religious lines.”