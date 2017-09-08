Boko Haram: Northern clerics celebrate troops’ exploits under Buhari

…Stage Rally At Villa, Say Worst Days Are Over

Northern Christian and Muslim clerics have led a procession to the Presidential Villa to declare their support for the President Muhammadu Buhari led administration in its continuous support for the war against insurgency in the country.

The groups under the aegis of the Northern Inter Faith and Religious Organizations also urged religious institutions to intensify prayers for the successes of the troops fighting the Boko Haram sect in the North East.

The group led by Bishop Edward Chanami also said that the worst days of insurgency is over in the country.

The interfaith group also called on Nigerians, irrespective of their religion to be part of the prayers session.

Bishop Edward Chanami‎, said the country was practically placed on knife edge but through the intervention of God, the challenges were surmounted.

Chanami said, “It is God’s doing that Nigeria has not ended up the way those with evil intentions for us had plotted.

“This country was practically placed on knife edge and without prejudice to pending national issues we dare say the worst is over and we have every reason to be thankful to the creator.

“When President Muhammadu Buhari was away on medical leave, members and leadership of the Northern Inter Faith and Religious Organizations for Peace prayed and fasted and God answered all our prayers.

“You will recall that our prayer points included healing for Mr President, the recovery of the economy, success of the gallant troops fighting Boko Haram terrorists and the progress of the nation among others.

“In appreciation to God, we today acknowledge that President Buhari is not only back but he has been healed. He is back to piloting the affairs of the country and for this we give God thanks.

“We commend Mr President for his foresight and vision to tackle the insecurity situation which he inherited. We use this opportunity to assure Mr. President that Nigerians are strongly behind him and his government in the quest to rebuild Nigeria and unite citizens across ethnic and religious divides.

“We are grateful to God for the progress being made by our troops in the fight against Boko Haram”.

The group said the Nigerian troops whom they also prayed for have recorded unprecedented achievements like never before in the history of their campaign against Boko Haram terrorists and other threats to the nation. “We commend the Chief of Army Staff, Lt Gen. Tukur Buratai and his fellow Service Chiefs for their unique and decisive leadership. We acknowledge and commend every single gallant person in Operation Lafiya Dole. They are the soldiers of God who have been anointed for greater exploits.

The Senior Special Assistant (Media and Publicity) to President Muhammadu Buhari, Garba Shehu who received the clerics at the Presidential villa said on daily basis, they receive communique and resolutions from groups, calling for restructuring and constitution review, he added that currently, Nigeria needs peace for its citizens to go about their businesses, and not restructuring.

Shehu also said that Nigeria is also in need of economic revamp to put food on the tables of the citizens and not restructuring or constitution review.

According to him “Everyday we read one communique or resolution from one group or the other asking government to review the constitution, restructure. First of all, we need peace in Nigeria, without peace there will not be Development or progress, ordinary Nigerians want peace so that they can go about their lawful activities.

“Ordinary Nigerians want food to eat, it is not constitutional review and restructuring that will put food on the table, it is better economy and this is what the president is doing, trying to ensure that the resources in the country re very well managed.

“A situation where a few people in the past have been taking everything and pocketed our resources and they shared among themselves, that period is over now, the President will make sure that whatever is available to the people of this country, goes around the country and is evenly distributed”.