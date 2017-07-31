Borno politicians reviving Boko Haram ahead of 2019 general elections, group alleges

Ahead of the 2019 general elections, some politicians have allegedly perfected plans to revive the Boko Haram insurgents, a group, Concerned Leaders of Conscience has claimed.

According to the group, some statements recently attributed to Senator Ali Ndume, Senator Abubakar Kyari and other northern leaders were capable of escalating terrorism in the north eastern part of Nigeria.

CLC said that such statements could only have been inspired by the numerous benefits that their purveyors derive from any instability in the region

The group in a communiqué issued after an emergency meeting held in Kaduna, Kaduna State on Saturday observed that those in position of influence in Borno State benefit from the regional instability precipitated by Boko Haram as evidenced in the diversion of relief materials meant for Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs).

The communiqué jointly signed by Dr. Eugene Tarkema, National Chairman, Dr. Abel Awulu, and Dr. Fagbemi Kolawole, Secretary, called on the Nigerian government and the international community to clampdown on Boko Haram sponsors and financiers.

The communiqué obtained by our reporter reads, “The tragedy of Boko Haram terror activities is being exploited by the political class in Borno state; and it is worrisome that highly placed persons in the state government and elders in the state are in on this unacceptable development.

“Recent statements credited to Senator Ali Ndume, Senator Abubakar Kyari and proxies as capable of escalating terrorism in the north east of Nigeria. It is clear that such statements could only have been inspired by the numerous benefits that their purveyors derive from any instability in the region.

“It has been proven that those in position of influence in Borno State benefit from the regional instability precipitated by Boko Haram as evidenced in the diversion of relief materials meant for Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs). There are suggestions that part of the proceeds from diverted materials are channeled into funding Boko Haram.

“Despite the victory against the insurgency by the Nigerian Military, Local Government Authorities in Borno State have refused to convey administrative procedures proceedings thereby diverting funds and sharing with State Government Officials in Maiduguri who had earlier handpicked and stationed them for the purpose.

“There is need for the Borno State Government to come out clearly to render full account to the people and in what what has happened to their resources in the most recent past. The anti-graft agencies own Nigerians answers to these questions for the world to know the nexus between Local Government funds and the operation of Boko Haram in Borno State.

“The initial inaction and eventual active support for Boko Haram members by elders and political leaders in the northeast is playing out in other regions – Biafra secessionists are getting such support in the southeast while the silence that equal acquiescent is bolstering militants in the south-south.

“We call on the country to note that these recent attacks in Borno state are not isolated events but part of a concerted efforts by Borno politicians to revive Boko Haram ahead of the 2019 General Elections. These politicians apparently have a control over the terrorists to an extent that they decide when to unleash them on the country or keep them subdued when it is desirable.

“Also, international relief and donor agencies must immediately stop routing funds through the Borno State Government but instead relate directly with IDPs since there is ample proof that relief resources are an incentive for state officials, who divert and covert them for themselves and for financing terrorists.”