Boro Day: Dickson, Jonathan can’t be separated, PDP tells detractors 

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Bayelsa State has condemned in very strong term attempts by some dubious persons to cause disaffection between former President Goodluck Jonathan and Governor Henry Seriake Dickson.

Chairman of the party, Sir Cleopas Moses in a statement rel‎eased in Yenagoa Tuesday frowned at the negative interpretation of Gov. Dickson’s patriotic statement during the 2017 Isaac Boro remembrance day celebration last week.

According to him, the governor was quoted out of context by mischief makers who are bent on destroying the existing cordial and enviable relationship between Dickson and Jonathan who remains the leader of the party.

Moses asserted that Dickson’s unalloyed lo‎yalty and respect for the former president remains intact and cannot be doubted as it has over the years become stronger by virtue of his commitment and disposition.

He explained that the governor’s remark was purely aimed at calling on Bayelsans holding public offices within and outside the state to work together and drag meaningful development to the state through effective collaboration with the state government for the collective good of Bayelsa and the Ijaw nation.

The Bayelsa PDP boss ‎called on members of the party in the state and the general public to disregard the antics of the self-seeking politicians and armchair commentators who are only out to celebrate evil.

ENDS…

0