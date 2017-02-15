Brad Pitt and Kate Hudson face dating rumours

Brad Pitt and Kate Hudson have been facing reports of a possible relationship for months, and recently, those rumours were rebooted with allegations of a pregnancy and introduction to his family.

Although Brad Pitt has not been seen with the younger actress in the months since he and Angelina Jolie parted ways, new reports suggest that their potential rebound romance is heating up in a major way.

In addition to claims of Hudson having met Pitt and Jolie’s children, one report has stated that Hudson is allegedly pregnant with Pitt’s seventh child — and that he’s concerned about how the possible pregnancy will impact his older kids.

“Brad Pitt’s concerned what affect it will have on their children,” a source revealed to In Touch Weekly magazine, according to a report by Facts Herald on February 13.

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie share six children, Maddox, 15, Pax, 13, Zahara, 11, Shiloh, 10, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 8.

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie attend the ‘Maleficent’ costumes and props reception. [Image by Anthony Harvey/Getty Images]

Brad Pitt and Kate Hudson first faced rumours of a possible romance in November of last year, just two months after his wife filed for divorce after two years of marriage.

At the time, a source told Women’s Day magazine that Hudson was Pitt’s “mystery woman” and suggested they were engaging in secret meetings with one another.

“They’ve become extremely close over the past few weeks,” a source told the outlet, according to a report by Hollywood Life.

A short time after the reports first surfaced, a Star magazine cover suggested that Brad Pitt and Kate Hudson were living together and included on the cover of the magazine were claims of Goldie Hawn’s alleged approval and Hudson’s rumored attraction to the actor.

Although Brad Pitt and Kate Hudson stayed silent at the time, Hudson’s brother, Oliver, spoke out about the report and offered a funny response on his Instagram page.

“Yeah and it’s been hell!! He’s messy as s**t!” Oliver jokingly wrote. “He drinks out of the f**king carton and leaves the door open when he’s taking a d**p!!

And this is when he’s at MY house!!! He’s already calling me brother and has driven a wedge between myself and my real brother Wyatt who now won’t speak to me.”

“My mom’s overtly flirting with him! Shes wearing these little nighties around the house now?! But ALL DAY!! Like at 3pm!” he continued.

Despite the apparent denial of the romance from Oliver Hudson, Brad Pitt and Kate Hudson continue to be linked to one another, and last week, Star magazine shared another cover related to the alleged pair.

It suggested Hudson had met Pitt’s kids and bonded with his oldest biological child, daughter Shiloh. In response to the report, however, Gossip Cop claimed the meeting never happened.

As for Angelina Jolie’s post-divorce life, she’s been linked to Jared Leto in recent weeks. As a report by Yahoo! Be Entertainment revealed, Jolie and Leto have known one another for decades and starred alongside one another in 1999’s Girl, Interrupted and 2004’s Alexander.

“Jared’s putting the smile back on [Angelina Jolie]’s face,” a source told Heat magazine, via a report by OK! Magazine in January. “He’s exactly what she needs right now.”

“Jared is carefree and a little bit crazy—which is so [Angelina]’s type,” the source continued. “He’s a campaigner for LGBT rights and works with a number of charities, just like Angelina.

When she filed for divorce from [Brad Pitt], one of the first people she heard from was Jared.”

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie began their relationship while filming Mr. & Mrs. Smith in 2004 but didn’t go public until after Pitt’s then-wife, Jennifer Aniston, filed for divorce.

Source: Inquisitr