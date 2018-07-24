BREAKING: 32 APC lawmakers defect to PDP, four to ADC

In a sudden twist of fate, the ruling All Progressives Congress has had 32 of its members in the House of Representatives defecting to the opposition Peoples Democratic Party on Tuesday.

Four other lawmakers also defected to the African Democratic Congress.

Thirty-two members of the APC in the House of Representatives had defected to the PDP in what is turning out to be a macabre political dance.

Four others in the APC from Oyo State also defected to the ADC, bringing the total number of defection to 36.

The Speaker, Mr. Yakubu Dogara, has just made the announcement, throwing the PDP camp into jubilation.

However, the APC still remains in the majority.

Details later…