BREAKING: 589,000 Kwankwanso supporting APC members announce withdrawal from party in Edo

The gale of defection hitting the All Progressives Congress APC), across the country, has finally hit the home State (Edo) of the party’s National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, with over 589,000 members of the party announcing the withdrawal of their membership from the party.

The defectors who are members of the Kwankwansiyya movement within the Reformed APC in Edo State, are led by its state Chairman, Chief John Osamede Adun and the State Coordinator, Hon Harrison Omagbon.

The development is coming on the heels of speculations that the party’s National Chairman of the APC and former Edo governor, Mr. Adams Oshiomhole, is being expected in the State to reconcile warring factions in the party.

Addressing newsmen in Benin City, Mr. Omagbon, said their decision to dump the APC was after, “critical evaluation, discussions, due consultations and after reviewing the unfolding political events in the country.

“We wish to inform the state leadership of the APC that the 589, 137 members of the Kwankwansiyya movement from the 192 wards in Edo State hereby resign from the APC with immediate effect today, 9th August 2018.”

Omagbon, however, said that leaders of the movement whose national leader is former Kano State Governor, Senator Rabiu Kwankwanso, would soon decide on their next line of action.

There are indications, however, that they may be defecting to the PDP anytime soon.

Also present at the press briefing were a former APC National Assembly member for Ovia Federal Constituency, Engr. Isaac Osahon, a former APC Chairman for Orhionwon local government area of the State, Mr. Mathew Ehigie, a former Council Chairman for Ovia North-East local government area, Mrs. Lucy Omagbon.